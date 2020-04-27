Mei drops a bomb on Cosmo this week on ‘Generations’

Monday 27 April

Gog’Flo is shocked when a surprise visitor shows up. Will the search of the Phakade penthouse offer up any evidence? The real brains behind the kidnapping is revealed.

Tuesday 28 April

Mpho is starting to wonder about his friend’s cagey behaviour. Boipelo overhears a phone conversation and is instantly suspicious. The best way to get over one boyfriend is to find another.

Wednesday 29 April

Mashudu wants proof that Crazy J’s on the level. Will a heartfelt declaration be enough to reunite the star-crossed lovers? Mei drops a bomb on Cosmo.

Thursday 30 April

Pele’s words leave Kabisi wondering if the detective may be onto something. Nontle is shocked to hear what really went down in prison. Lucy takes great pleasure is sharing bad news with her sister-in-law.

