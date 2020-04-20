‘Generations’ this week: The unlicensed gun delivers interesting evidence

Monday 20 April

Gadaffi hears about the threatening phone call and gets his back up. Mavusana orders Rabbit to do whatever’s necessary to keep him out of jail. Cosmo is worried about his woman.

Tuesday 21 April

Lesedi’s meltdown makes Pele even more suspicious. The secret photoshoot is off to a rough start. The unlicensed gun delivers some interesting evidence.

Wednesday 22 April

Kabisi won’t pay a cent until he knows what the family is up against. Nontle breaks down in Ayanda’s arms. Mei has an idea of how to make their memories ‘real’.

Thursday 23 April

Jerah hears a friend of his has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping. Cosmo is having a hard time keeping up his lie. Zondiwe is horrified when Mpho almost strikes her.

Friday 24 April

Lucy unwittingly gives the game away. Things get out of hand when Gadaffi confronts his adoptive son. It’s time to pay the ransom and Lesedi’s going out of her mind

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.