‘Generations’ this week: Gadaffi receives shocking news from police

Here’s what’s coming up on ‘Generations’ this week.

Monday 13 April 

Pele has questions about where the unlicensed gun came from. Lesedi is stunned to hear why Palesa’s so upset. Cosmo is shocked when he finds out who his so-called stalker is.

Tuesday 14 April 

Jerah is desperate, and desperate people do desperate things. Lucy is floored by Mrekza’s revelation. Mpho puts his foot in it and pays the price.

Wednesday 15 April 

Lesedi knows she’s being manipulated but gives in anyway. Gadaffi receives shocking news from the police station.

Thursday 16 April 

Nkosi isn’t about to just let things go. Nontle and Ayanda have a major blowout. Boipelo can tell something is up with her man.

Friday 17 April 

Mpho refuses to see or speak to anyone. Lucy is shocked to hear her brother’s plan. The young parents make a horrifying discovery after their night out.

