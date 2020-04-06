‘Generations’ this week: Mazwi’s big revenge plan backfires

Monday 6 April

Mpho chooses the wrong moment to act on what he feels. Mashudu’s good news doesn’t go down well with his new friend. Tau is shocked when Smanga knocks a drink out of his hand.

Tuesday 7 April

Nontle’s guilty conscience gets the better of her. Ayanda has her own suspicions about how Sipho got his hands on scandalous company info. Jerah is ready to swallow his pride and grovel, until fate tempts him yet again.

Wednesday 8 April 2020

Episode 98 (1398)

Zondiwe believes the trick to getting your girl is to woo her first. Mazwi’s big revenge plan backfires. The Morokas are shocked to realise their leader is now a target.

Thursday 9 April

Tau cuts Smanga down to size. Cebisa ambushes Kabisi in public. Mpho gets the third degree from a very stern step-father.

Friday 10 April

Boipelo can’t wait to see what surprise her man has in store for her. The problem with telling a lie is that you have to cover it up with more lies. A beautiful evening between two innocent youngsters goes horribly wrong.

