‘Uzalo’ this week: Nkunzi’s request leaves Sbu stunned

Monday 27 April

Thulani forgets about MaNgcobo’s threat. Gabisile takes over Sibonelo’s love life, and Fikile finds herself in a very dangerous situation.

Tuesday 28 April

Mondli complicates the situation even more for Lilly. Nomcebo is not happy with the answer she gets from Qhabanga, and Nkunzi helps Sbu with his problem.

Wednesday 29 April

Sibonelo comes face to face with the reality of his situation. Nomcebo’s question leaves Gabisile worried, and Sbu lies to Fikile about Majealous’ disappearance.

Thursday 30 April

Nkunzi’s request leaves Sbu stunned. Qhabanga and Nomcebo end up fighting alone, and Mondli resorts to childish games.

