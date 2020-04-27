Soapies 27.4.2020 09:16 am

‘Uzalo’ this week: Nkunzi’s request leaves Sbu stunned

Citizen reporter
Picture: Uzalo on Facebook

Here’s what to expect this week on ‘Uzalo’.

Monday 27 April 

Thulani forgets about MaNgcobo’s threat. Gabisile takes over Sibonelo’s love life, and Fikile finds herself in a very dangerous situation.

Tuesday 28 April 

Mondli complicates the situation even more for Lilly. Nomcebo is not happy with the answer she gets from Qhabanga, and Nkunzi helps Sbu with his problem.

Wednesday 29 April 

Sibonelo comes face to face with the reality of his situation. Nomcebo’s question leaves Gabisile worried, and Sbu lies to Fikile about Majealous’ disappearance.

Thursday 30 April 

Nkunzi’s request leaves Sbu stunned. Qhabanga and Nomcebo end up fighting alone, and Mondli resorts to childish games.

