‘Uzalo’ this week: Qhabanga falls for Gabisile’s trap

Citizen reporter
Picture: Uzalo on Facebook

He’s what to expect this week on ‘Uzalo’.

Monday 13 April 

MaNgcobo is stunned by the source of an apology she receives. An accident turns into a blessing in disguise for Gabisile. Fikile gets suspicious when Sbu returns to work.

Tuesday 14 April 

MaNgcobo demands answers. Qhabanga falls for Gabisile’s trap and Sbu has a hard time doing his new job.

Wednesday 15 April 

Nkunzi decides to use his charm to get what he wants. All hell breaks loose when Nomcebo discovers what Qhabanga did. Fikile realises what Sbu does for Thulani.

Thursday 16 April 

Thulani doesn’t know how to deal with his new problem. Nomcebo has a suggestion that will put her mind at ease, and Fikile threatens Sbu.

Friday 17 April 

Nkunzi realises he’s going to have to be patient. Only one person leaves the dinner happy, and Sbu finds a good idea.

