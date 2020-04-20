‘Uzalo’ this week: Fikile is shocked by Sbu’s new business

Monday 20 April
Nkunzi realises he is not going to have things his own way. Qhabanga has the last laugh, and Sbu finds the perfect idea for a business.
Tuesday 21 April
Thulani finds a task for Godfather. Nomcebo confronts Gabisile, and Sbu makes inroads towards realising his dream.
Wednesday 22 April
Njeza crosses a line. Qhabanga apologises and Gabisile makes a big decision. Fikile is shocked by Sbu’s new business.
Thursday 23 April
Nosipho overhears something heartbreaking. Qhabanga is forced to apologise, and Fikile falls victim to Sbu’s new business.
Friday 24 April
MaNgcobo puts pressure on Thulani. Gabisile finds a new preoccupation, and Sbu’s new business draws dodgy characters.
