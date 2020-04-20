Soapies 20.4.2020 09:08 am

‘Uzalo’ this week: Fikile is shocked by Sbu’s new business

Citizen reporter
Picture: Uzalo on Facebook

Watch ‘Uzalo’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday 20 April 

Nkunzi realises he is not going to have things his own way. Qhabanga has the last laugh, and Sbu finds the perfect idea for a business.

Tuesday 21 April 

Thulani finds a task for Godfather. Nomcebo confronts Gabisile, and Sbu makes inroads towards realising his dream.

Wednesday 22 April 

Njeza crosses a line. Qhabanga apologises and Gabisile makes a big decision. Fikile is shocked by Sbu’s new business.

Thursday 23 April 

Nosipho overhears something heartbreaking. Qhabanga is forced to apologise, and Fikile falls victim to Sbu’s new business.

Friday 24 April

MaNgcobo puts pressure on Thulani. Gabisile finds a new preoccupation, and Sbu’s new business draws dodgy characters.

