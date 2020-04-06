‘Uzalo’ this week: Sbu is convinced Fikile is trying to kill him

Monday 6 April

Things don’t go according to plan for MaNgcobo. Gabisile and Nomcebo go behind Qhabanga’s back, and Sbu is convinced Fikile is trying to kill him.

Tuesday 7 April

Nkunzi’s suspicious about a certain coincidence. Gabisile has Nomcebo exactly where she wants her, and Sbu worries Fikile is losing her mind.

Wednesday 8 April

Nkunzi plants a seed in MaNgcobo’s head. Gabisile shocks Nomcebo with a confession and Fikile’s offer makes Sbu confess.

Thursday 9 April

Someone arrives to put an end to speculation regarding Thulani’s identity. Gabisile hears good news regarding her plan, and Sbu suffers the consequences of his deception.

Friday 10 April

Thulani finds a very useful alliance. Sibonelo threatens to kick Nkunzi out. Sbu gets the one job he doesn’t want.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.