‘Uzalo’ this week: Sbu is convinced Fikile is trying to kill him

Citizen reporter
Picture: Uzalo on Facebook

Here’s what’s coming up on ‘Uzalo’ this week.

Monday 6 April 

Things don’t go according to plan for MaNgcobo. Gabisile and Nomcebo go behind Qhabanga’s back, and Sbu is convinced Fikile is trying to kill him.

Tuesday 7 April 

Nkunzi’s suspicious about a certain coincidence. Gabisile has Nomcebo exactly where she wants her, and Sbu worries Fikile is losing her mind.

Wednesday 8 April 

Nkunzi plants a seed in MaNgcobo’s head. Gabisile shocks Nomcebo with a confession and Fikile’s offer makes Sbu confess.

Thursday 9 April 

Someone arrives to put an end to speculation regarding Thulani’s identity. Gabisile hears good news regarding her plan, and Sbu suffers the consequences of his deception.

Friday 10 April 

Thulani finds a very useful alliance. Sibonelo threatens to kick Nkunzi out. Sbu gets the one job he doesn’t want.
