‘Muvhango’ this week: Money causes tension at Mulalo’s house

Monday 27 April

Gizara succeeds in turning the crisis of the Promised Land around. James takes action when Meiki refuses to allow him access to Lesedi. The ladies return from the holiday, but not all of them are happy.

Tuesday 28 April

Phusuphusu warns Mulalo that the sands are shifting; he should act before it’s too late. Apparently Meiki still has a thing for James. Margaret tries to convince Hangwani to sign up for another trip.

Wednesday 29 April

Mulalo tells Azwindini that they should approach the royal council together. James finds out that Meiki is planning on having Lesedi circumcised. Vho-Mukondeleli is worried that she won’t be able to afford the next trip.

Thursday 30 April

It is a stalemate at the royal house when the royal council cannot reinstate Azwindini to the throne. Meiki’s family gives James an ultimatum if he wants to keep Lesedi.

Things are tense in Mulalo’s house over the amount of money Vho-Mukondeleli is asking for to fund her trip.

