Tension threatens to burn Thathe down this week on ‘Muvhango’

Monday 20 April

MMC bulldozers move in where the villagers of Thathe are cultivating the land. Marang finds herself increasingly side-lined as Lesedi goes to extreme measures to try and unite his parents.

Hangwani is desperate to find a travelling companion. She receives a positive response from an unlikely source.

Tuesday 21 April

The royal house scrambles to find a solution for a ticking time bomb involving the land. James, Meiki and Marang are thrown into turmoil when the truth comes out about how Lesedi landed in hospital. Vho-Mukondeleli continues to bulldoze her way into helpless Hangwani’s travel plans.

Wednesday 22 April

KK has a dodgy meeting in his hotel room, what is he up to? Marang unpacks her frustration and James agrees to have a baby with her. Hangwani’s desires are about to manifest as they finalise the trip.

Thursday 23 April

Vho-Masindi confronts KK, but she gets more than what she bargained for. James is furious that Tebello hijacked his plans with Lesedi. Vho-Mukondeleli is set for the time of her life.

Friday 24 April

Tension threatens to burn Thathe down, as the Mukwevhos are implicated in the land issue. James hurls painful but yet eye-opening words at Meiki. Vho-Mukondeleli goes on her first flight.

