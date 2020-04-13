‘Muvhango’ this week: Moipone wages war on Marang

Monday 13 April

Azwindini oversteps the line when he second-guesses Gizara as chief to local subjects. Moipone wages war on Marang, whom she perceives as the weakest link in the Motsamai-Meiki saga. Vhangani and Mpfareni are finally at peace but have a difficult decision to make about their counselling

Tuesday 14 April

Vho-Makhadzi takes Azwindini’s side, and instructs Gizara to have no further involvement with the farmers. Marang and Tebello are side-lined during dinner. Hangwani is in high spirits after meeting Margaret, who reignited her desire for traveling.

Wednesday 15 April

Gizara is in trouble when the family realises that he has disobeyed Vho-Makhadzi’s orders. Meiki’s plans for the future might not sit well with James and Marang. Hangwani gets concerned that she still can’t get hold of Margret.

Thursday 16 April

Vho-Masindi wants to take drastic measures to get Azwindini back on the throne. Marang has to deliver bad news to Meiki when Lesedi ends up in hospital. Hangwani decides to go on holiday.

Friday 17 April



Vho-Masindi is delighted at the thought that Gizara will have to surrender his position as acting chief. Meiki takes her fear for her son’s life out on Marang. Hangwani is having no luck finding travel companions.

