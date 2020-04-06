Mpho messes with Susan this week on ‘Muvhango’

Monday 6 April



Azwindini is forced to turn Tenda down. Tebello finds out that Meiki has been hiding her past from him. It seems Seani is still a stumbling block between Vhangani and Mpfareni.

Tuesday 7 April



Mpho’s head is nearly bitten off when she messes with Susan. Despite the secrets, Tebello still has hearts for Meiki. Regardless of the storm, Mpfareni and Vhangani are able to find each other after it.

Wednesday 8 April



James attempts to take Lesedi from Meiki. Vhangani and Mpfareni learn that they are not on the same financial page.

Thursday 9 April



Mpho shocks the family with her act of defiance. James forces Lesedi to choose between the parents. Vhangani is shocked when he finds out Mpfareni is looking for a job, but he’s even more shocked when he finds out why.

Friday 10 April



Mpho’s proposal for independence throws Azwindini’s world into an ever increasing chaos.

James is horrified to find his mother has been summoned to decide in his battle for his son.

Vhangani and Mpfareni discover the secret to a happy union, which puts out Vho-Mukondeleli’s aspirations as marriage counsellor.

