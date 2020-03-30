Soapies 30.3.2020 09:21 am

Zekhethelo makes a startling discovery this week on ‘Uzalo’

Citizen reporter
Zekhethelo makes a startling discovery this week on ‘Uzalo’

Picture: Uzalo on Facebook

Here’s what to expect this week on ‘Uzalo’.

Wednesday 1 April 

Thulani realises he has a big problem. Sibonelo sees someone he was hoping to never see again, and Fikile reveals her sinister plans.

Thursday 2 April 

Thulani and Godfather clash. Nomcebo is concerned when Gabisile is overly nice to her, and Sbu has a strange request for Nonka.

Friday 3 April 

Things take a nasty turn for Thulani. Gabisile gets the desired reaction, and Mondli gets a surprise at the station.

Monday 30 March

Lilly sees right through Njeza. Things don’t go as planned for Gabisile and Sibonelo. Fikile is livid when she learns who she has to report to.

Tuesday 31 March 

Zekhethelo makes a startling discovery. Njeza shows Thulani he means business, and Sbu’s position threatens to end his relationship with Fikile.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
MaNgcobo threatens the wrong person this week on ‘Uzalo’ 23.3.2020
MaNgcobo digs her own grave this week on ‘Uzalo’ 16.3.2020
‘Uzalo’ this week: Sbu’s plan goes completely wrong 9.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 