MaNgcobo threatens the wrong person this week on ‘Uzalo’

Monday 23 March

MaNgcobo puts the wrong person in charge of the operation. Gabisile receives an irresistible offer, and Fikile’s world comes crashing down.

Tuesday 24 March

MaNgcobo threatens the wrong person. Gabisile puts her plan in motion, and Sbu keeps his lie going.

Wednesday 25 March

Thulani decides to take matters into his own hands. Mazaza gives Gabisile a very tough ultimatum, and Fikile decides to use Nonka to attract customers.

Thursday 26 March

MaNgcobo refuses to budge from her stance in front of Mondli. Sibonelo finally agrees to do the unthinkable, and Fikile reaps the rewards of transforming Nonka.

Friday 27 March

Thulani has an interesting suggestion for the Lilly problem. Gabisile takes matters into

her own hands, and Sbu deals Fikile a heavy blow.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.