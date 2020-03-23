Soapies 23.3.2020 09:20 am

MaNgcobo threatens the wrong person this week on ‘Uzalo’

Citizen reporter
Picture: Uzalo on Facebook

Here’s what to expect this week on ‘Uzalo’.

Monday 23 March 

MaNgcobo puts the wrong person in charge of the operation. Gabisile receives an irresistible offer, and Fikile’s world comes crashing down.

Tuesday 24 March 

MaNgcobo threatens the wrong person. Gabisile puts her plan in motion, and Sbu keeps his lie going.

Wednesday 25 March 

Thulani decides to take matters into his own hands. Mazaza gives Gabisile a very tough ultimatum, and Fikile decides to use Nonka to attract customers.

Thursday 26 March 

MaNgcobo refuses to budge from her stance in front of Mondli. Sibonelo finally agrees to do the unthinkable, and Fikile reaps the rewards of transforming Nonka.

Friday 27 March 

Thulani has an interesting suggestion for the Lilly problem. Gabisile takes matters into
her own hands, and Sbu deals Fikile a heavy blow.
