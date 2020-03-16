MaNgcobo digs her own grave this week on ‘Uzalo’

Monday 16 March

Nkunzi makes a big decision. Qhabanga puts a new plan into action, and Sbu gets what he wants but not in the way he wanted it.

Tuesday 17 March

MaNgcobo inadvertently digs her own grave. Gabisile stumbles upon a piece of bad news, and Sbu struggles to cope with his loss.

Wednesday 18 March

Nkunzi gets the ball rolling, putting pressure on MaNgcobo. Nomcebo and Qhabanga get an unpleasant surprise, and Sbu finally gets closure.

Thursday 19 March

Thulani learns the real truth about MaNgcobo. Qhabanga makes a shocking revelation to Gabisile. Sbu stoops to an all-time low to prove a point to Fikile.

Friday 20 March

Nkunzi crosses a dangerous line. Nomcebo’s good intentions are met with great hostility, and Sbu resorts to drastic measures.

