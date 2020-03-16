Soapies 16.3.2020 09:18 am

MaNgcobo digs her own grave this week on ‘Uzalo’

Citizen reporter
Picture: Uzalo on Facebook

Watch ‘Uzalo’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday 16 March 

Nkunzi makes a big decision. Qhabanga puts a new plan into action, and Sbu gets what he wants but not in the way he wanted it.

Tuesday 17 March 

MaNgcobo inadvertently digs her own grave. Gabisile stumbles upon a piece of bad news, and Sbu struggles to cope with his loss.

Wednesday 18 March 

Nkunzi gets the ball rolling, putting pressure on MaNgcobo. Nomcebo and Qhabanga get an unpleasant surprise, and Sbu finally gets closure.

Thursday 19 March 

Thulani learns the real truth about MaNgcobo. Qhabanga makes a shocking revelation to Gabisile. Sbu stoops to an all-time low to prove a point to Fikile.

Friday 20 March 

Nkunzi crosses a dangerous line. Nomcebo’s good intentions are met with great hostility, and Sbu resorts to drastic measures.

