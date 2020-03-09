‘Uzalo’ this week: Sbu’s plan goes completely wrong

Monday 9 March

Nkunzi gives Sibonelo a daunting task. Gabisile makes a life-changing decision, and Sbu gets advice regarding Mpume.

Tuesday 10 March



Sibonelo is forced into an uncomfortable position when Khomo makes a tall order. Gabisile makes a scary promise to Qhabanga, and Sbu’s plan goes completely wrong.

Wednesday 11 March



Thulani reveals who he is. Qhabanga turns to the police for help, and Sbu gets more desperate to turn Mpume.

Thursday 12 March



MaNgcobo makes a decision she is likely to regret. Qhabanga hurts Gabisile in an attempt to get rid of her. Fikile makes things worse when she tries to help Sbu.

Friday 13 March



MaMlambo realises how much trouble she is in. Lilly is shocked when Gabisile comes clean with her, and Sbu catches a lucky break.

