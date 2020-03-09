Soapies 9.3.2020 09:18 am

‘Uzalo’ this week: Sbu’s plan goes completely wrong

Citizen reporter
Picture: Uzalo on Facebook

Here’s what to expect this week on ‘Uzalo’.

Monday 9 March 

Nkunzi gives Sibonelo a daunting task. Gabisile makes a life-changing decision, and Sbu gets advice regarding Mpume.

Tuesday 10 March

Sibonelo is forced into an uncomfortable position when Khomo makes a tall order. Gabisile makes a scary promise to Qhabanga, and Sbu’s plan goes completely wrong.

Wednesday 11 March

Thulani reveals who he is. Qhabanga turns to the police for help, and Sbu gets more desperate to turn Mpume.

Thursday 12 March

MaNgcobo makes a decision she is likely to regret. Qhabanga hurts Gabisile in an attempt to get rid of her. Fikile makes things worse when she tries to help Sbu.

Friday 13 March

MaMlambo realises how much trouble she is in. Lilly is shocked when Gabisile comes clean with her, and Sbu catches a lucky break.

