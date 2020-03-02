‘Uzalo’ this week: Gabisile gets into trouble

Monday 2 March

Khathaza continues to haunt a nemesis from the grave and Nonka is shocked by what she hears from Mazaza.

Tuesday 3 March



MaNgcobo puts a new spin on ‘taking the bull by its horns’.

Wednesday 4 March

Mazaza stoops to an all-time low to secure Sibonelo. Qhabanga realises he’s going to have to work harder, and Mpume finally finds Sbu’s weak spot.

Thursday 5 March



Zekhethelo realises just how much MaNgcobo hates Nkunzi. Lilly stumbles upon a useful bit of information, and Sbu relapses.

Friday 6 March

Sibonelo makes a crucial decision after seeing Nkunzi. Gabisile gets into trouble. Sbu gets an uncomfortable surprise from Mpume when he tries to follow Fikile’s orders.

