Susan threatens Azwindini, Mpho and Vho-Masindi’s plans this week on ‘Muvhango’

Monday 30 March

Gizara’s plan to catch Azwindini red-handed does not end well for him. An unexpected visitor arrives when Lesedi comes to stay with James for the holidays. Vho-Mukondeleli volunteers when Mpfareni and Vhangani need to find a marriage councillor.

Tuesday 31 March

Gizara is forced to apologise to Azwindini when his attempt to spy backfires. James suffers pangs of jealousy when his son receives attention from an unexpected source. Vho-Mukondeleli is thrilled with the idea of a new career as a marriage councillor.

Wednesday 1 April

It seems as if Vho-Masindi is not the ally that Azwindini thought she was. James is sceptical about Meiki’s new partner and his relationship with Lesedi. Mpfareni is not sure that Vho-Mukondeleli should be dishing out marriage advices.

Thursday 2 April

Tenda receives a slap, after hurling insults at Mpho. James is shocked when his son refuses to come with him and chooses the other “dad”. Vho-Mukondeleli reveals hidden secrets in the marriage counselling.

Friday 3 April

Susan threatens the plans that Azwindini, Mpho and Vho-Masindi have for the ritual. James confronts Tebello about his relationship with Lesedi. Mpfareni realises her age could spell the end of her relationship with Vhangani.

