Soapies 30.3.2020 09:18 am

Susan threatens Azwindini, Mpho and Vho-Masindi’s plans this week on ‘Muvhango’

Citizen reporter
Susan threatens Azwindini, Mpho and Vho-Masindi’s plans this week on ‘Muvhango’

Picture: Muvhango Facebook page

Here’s what to expect this week on ‘Muvhango’.

Monday 30 March 

Gizara’s plan to catch Azwindini red-handed does not end well for him. An unexpected visitor arrives when Lesedi comes to stay with James for the holidays. Vho-Mukondeleli volunteers when Mpfareni and Vhangani need to find a marriage councillor.

Tuesday 31 March 

Gizara is forced to apologise to Azwindini when his attempt to spy backfires. James suffers pangs of jealousy when his son receives attention from an unexpected source. Vho-Mukondeleli is thrilled with the idea of a new career as a marriage councillor.

Wednesday 1 April 

It seems as if Vho-Masindi is not the ally that Azwindini thought she was. James is sceptical about Meiki’s new partner and his relationship with Lesedi. Mpfareni is not sure that Vho-Mukondeleli should be dishing out marriage advices.

Thursday  2 April 

Tenda receives a slap, after hurling insults at Mpho. James is shocked when his son refuses to come with him and chooses the other “dad”. Vho-Mukondeleli reveals hidden secrets in the marriage counselling.

Friday 3 April 

Susan threatens the plans that Azwindini, Mpho and Vho-Masindi have for the ritual. James confronts Tebello about his relationship with Lesedi. Mpfareni realises her age could spell the end of her relationship with Vhangani.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Muvhango’ this week: KK finds out the truth about his diagnosis 23.3.2020
Azwindini receives news that shakes his world this week on ‘Muvhango’ 16.3.2020
Phusuphusu wins against Azwindini this week on ‘Muvhango’ 9.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 