‘Muvhango’ this week: KK finds out the truth about his diagnosis

Monday 23 March

Mpho resorts to desperate means to stay in the royal house. Kgosi and Matshidiso are freaking out for different reasons, Kgosi thinks it’s the end of his father and Matshidiso thinks it’s the end of her games. Love is in the air for Mpfareni and Vhangani, but she wants him to put a ring on it.

Tuesday 24 March

Tenda finds out he needs Vho-Masindi’s help in order to help Tshamano’s spirit. KK finds out the truth about his diagnosis. Mpfareni punishes Vhangani for not wanting to marry her.

Wednesday 25 March

Mpho thinks she has found a way to restore Azwindini to the throne. KK suspects that Matshidiso might be behind his illness. Mpfareni’s punishment starts affecting Vhangani at work.

Thursday 26 March



Azwindini and Tenda both have something they want from each other. Will Matshidiso get away with her biggest scam yet? Vhangani and Mpfareni are drifting further apart.

Friday 27 March



Azwindini’s enemies collude behind his back. KK vows to put a bullet in Kutlwano’s head when he finds him. The fear of losing Mpfareni whips Vhangani into shape.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.