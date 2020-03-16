Azwindini receives news that shakes his world this week on ‘Muvhango’

Monday 16 March



Azwindini is livid when he finds out that Vho-Masindi meddled in his business. Kgosi does not take KK’s decision to marry lightly and finds ways to hinder it. Mbali gets what she deserves when Shaz and Warona decide to humiliate her.

Tuesday 17 March



Azwindini receives news that shakes his world. KK has a life-threatening seizure. Warona suffers the punishment of cancelling her car insurance.

Wednesday 18 March

Vho-Makhadzi and Phusuphusu get Azwindini and Mulalo to calm down. Matshidiso has a tender moment with KK, she can’t let him die. Marang is shocked when Warona reveals her plan to go away.

Thursday 19 March

An unexpected visitor from the spirit world makes contact with Mpho. Matshidiso’s impulsive behaviour has Kgosi oozing with suspicion. Mpfareni is uneasy when Vhangani tells her he is going home to talk about his marriage.

Friday 20 March



Mpho being in the royal house as a practising Maine is one of the causes of Azwindini’s current predicament. When Kgosi and Matshidiso find KK gone, they realise he is going to kill himself. Vhangani has good news, his marriage is finally dissolved.

