Phusuphusu wins against Azwindini this week on ‘Muvhango’

Monday 9 March

Vho-Masindi finds solace in an unlikely place when she struggles to cope with her fate. Matshidiso is having second thoughts when she connects with KK. Warona thinks she has found her way out of trouble but has dug an even deeper hole for herself.

Tuesday 10 March



Vho-Masindi unravels as the time for the royal family meeting draws near. A surprise gesture from KK rocks Matshidiso’s boat. Shaz attempts to unmask Mbali but finds tables have turned.

Wednesday 11 March



The royal house gets an unexpected guest. KK poses a surprising question to Matshidiso. Shaz’s warning hits deaf ears when Warona is not interested on what she has to say.

Thursday 12 March



Battle lines are drawn in the war for the throne and Phusuphusu has won a small victory against Azwindini. Matshidiso is basking in KK’s love, looking forward to the wedding. Little does she know that there’s a potential threat. Warona, who has barely escaped rape, realises that her troubles have just begun.

Friday 13 March



Vho-Makhadzi pulls the rank and makes a decision about the chieftaincy. Kgosi is suspicious of Matshidiso’s intentions of marrying his father. Marang is devastated to find out what Warona has been through.

