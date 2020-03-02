Tension runs high in the royal house this week on ‘Muvhango’

Monday 2 March

Vho-Masindi is praying that nobody reveals her secret, while Teboho’s ambition goes up to another level. Mudi unwillingly revives Matsidiso’s plans. Shaz is at the verge of being exposed.

Tuesday 3 March

Susan and Mpho are planning to do something about the royal secrets. The minute KK goes back to his medication, his symptoms worsen. Warona’s financial troubles go deeper than she expected.

Wednesday 4 March



Azwindini makes an uncertain decision regarding Vho-Masindi. Kgosi is onto Matshidiso’s diabolic schemes. Warona does a juggling act with her finances.

Thursday 5 March



A shocking truth is revealed to the royal family about Vho-Masindi. Matshidiso stirs up trouble between James and Marang. Warona discovers that Mbali has set her up.

Friday 6 March

Tension runs high in the royal house. Who is on whose side? Matshidiso’s plans are paying off, trouble is brewing for Marang. Shaz stumbles upon disturbing news from Mbali, what is she going to do?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.