This week on ‘Skeem Saam’: Is Lelo finally out of Lehasa’s life?

Monday 30 March

Battle lines are drawn in the Maphuthuma household over Nakedi. Principal witnesses a moment between two colleagues that worries her. Phomolo sees an opportunity to get Lelo where he wants her.

Tuesday 31 March

Marothi’s hopes are shattered when a family meeting that Rachel has planned goes horribly wrong. The squabble between Clement’s mother and grandmother is worse than he thought. Lehasa’s plan to oust a greedy girlfriend goes off without a hitch.

Wednesday 1 April

Marothi gives Rachel an unthinkable ultimatum. Is Lelo finally out of Lehasa’s life? Sthoko and MaNtuli struggle to find common ground.

Thursday 2 April

An unwelcome guest shows up at Granny’s house and offers Kat a golden opportunity. Celia sets grave threats to Alfred’s faithfulness. Koloi’s plan to humiliate Jonas fails dismally.

Friday 3 April

Kat and Candice receive help from the devil incarnate. Rachel’s resilience is tested and it’s all because of her husband. Doom and gloom seems to be the order of the day for Sthoko.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.