‘Skeem Saam’ this week: Lelo’s craziness shocks Phomolo and Lehasa

Monday 9 March

John makes a devastating discovery regarding Leeto and his wife. Lehasa’s freedom is under serious threat. Marothi, Rachel and Nakedi are in dreamland.

Tuesday 10 March

Lehasa has to make a decision on how to deal with the Vivian threat. Rachel realises that some people out there don’t want to see her happy. Shadi threatens to derail Noah and Koloi’s plans.

Wednesday 11 March

Lehasa has what Phomolo praises as a perfect plan to solve his problems. Shadi catches Noah in a compromising position around a certain girl’s desk. Marothi flips when Rachel goes gallivanting with a high school girl during school hours.

Thursday 12 March

Lelo resorts to something drastic in order to save Lehasa. Celia overhears Charles and Alfios unpacking some rumours about someone close to her. Mokgadi is surprised when Noah changes his mind about something that affects his future.

Friday 13 March

Phomolo and Lehasa are shocked by the extent of Lelo’s craziness. Sthoko has a change of heart regarding a particular gig. The Dating Club is excited about their future prospects.

