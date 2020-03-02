‘Skeem Saam’ this week: Mokgadi’s confession ends up in the wrong hands

Monday 2 March

Francois finds out that making amends with all the people he wronged is not going to be a walk in the park. Leeto and Mokgadi’s presence is still causing tension at the Maputla home. Whatever is troubling Clement is alienating him from his loved ones.

Tuesday 3 March

A reconciliation happens to a couple that has been at odds for a while. Turfloop residents are emotional before they attend a big event. Alfred is floored when a colleague of his declines an offer of a lifetime.

Wednesday 4 March

Mokgadi pulls the wool over Leeto’s eyes. Sifiso fights against Francois’ request. Koloi pushes Jonas to the brink of an asthma attack.

Thursday 5 March

Mokgadi’s confession ends up in the wrong hands. Francois decides to be a better man. Sthoko’s boss puts her in an uncomfortable position.

Friday 6 March

It seems that Lehasa and Vivian are worthy adversaries. Mokgadi questions how much Leeto values their marriage. Koloi raises the stakes in Noah’s quest to woo Emma.

