Soapies 2.3.2020 09:22 am

‘Skeem Saam’ this week: Mokgadi’s confession ends up in the wrong hands

Citizen reporter
‘Skeem Saam’ this week: Mokgadi’s confession ends up in the wrong hands

Picture: Skeem Saam's Facebook page

Watch ‘Skeem Saam’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday 2 March

Francois finds out that making amends with all the people he wronged is not going to be a walk in the park. Leeto and Mokgadi’s presence is still causing tension at the Maputla home. Whatever is troubling Clement is alienating him from his loved ones.

Tuesday 3 March

A reconciliation happens to a couple that has been at odds for a while. Turfloop residents are emotional before they attend a big event. Alfred is floored when a colleague of his declines an offer of a lifetime.

Wednesday 4 March

Mokgadi pulls the wool over Leeto’s eyes. Sifiso fights against Francois’ request. Koloi pushes Jonas to the brink of an asthma attack.

Thursday 5 March

Mokgadi’s confession ends up in the wrong hands. Francois decides to be a better man. Sthoko’s boss puts her in an uncomfortable position.

Friday 6 March

It seems that Lehasa and Vivian are worthy adversaries. Mokgadi questions how much Leeto values their marriage. Koloi raises the stakes in Noah’s quest to woo Emma.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Francois makes a shocking revelation this week on ‘Skeem Saam’ 24.2.2020
‘Skeem Saam’ this week: John gives Meikie an ultimatum 17.2.2020
‘Skeem Saam’ this week: Has MaNtuli caused more problems for Meikie? 10.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 