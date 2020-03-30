‘Generations’ this week: Nontle’s love potion seems to have worked

Monday 30 March

Lesedi is shocked when her baby daddy breaks down. An innocent man takes a drink which will change his life forever. The wrong person eats the right cupcake at the wrong time…

Tuesday 31 March

Nontle is worried when it seems like her love potion worked. Jerah’s lies are fast catching up with him. Mazwi is furious about his brother’s betrayal.

Wednesday 1 April

Tau is alarmed to hear the minister is onto him. Mpho got what he wanted, so why isn’t he happy? The Diales receive a phone call from a very worried Kabisi.

Thursday 2 April

Ayanda has conflicting emotions about her man. Lucy warns Lesedi to think carefully about what she’s doing. Asking a girl out on a date isn’t as easy as it may seem…

Friday 3 April

Sphe is alarmed to hear how Mazwi plans to win the war. The girls decide to give the love potion one more chance. Jerah wants to take his money-making scheme to the next level.

