‘Generations’ this week: Gog’Flo is shocked to learn who betrayed her

Monday 16 March

Panicked Palesa receives a ray of hope. Cosmo finally gets his groove on. Mrekza is called out on being a hypocrite.

Tuesday 17 March

Gog’Flo refuses to take her ‘punishment’ lying down. Smanga can’t bring himself to be happy about Bulelwa’s good news. Tau stumbles onto a juicy scandal and is determined to benefit from it.

Wednesday 18 March

Ayanda sees a new side to her man and doesn’t like it. The Diales are summoned to an urgent family meeting. For a change, it’s Lucy who gets put in her place.

Thursday 19 March

Palesa is surprised when the last person she expected reaches out to her. Nkaba manipulates the church elders into playing dirty. Just when Cosmo thinks all is well in the world, Boipelo bursts his bubble.

Friday 20 March

Gog’Flo is shocked to hear who it was that betrayed her. Bulelwa’s desperate appeal falls on deaf ears. Mazwi finds a surprising ally in his quest against Tau.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.