Gog’Flo reports a shocking discovery this week on ‘Generations’

Monday 9 March

Cosmo is tired of being a yo-yo on a string. Gadaffi finds the wrong woman in the right dress and the right woman in the wrong place. The Moroka brothers’ delay tactic backfires on them.

Tuesday 10 March

The sisters-in-law get into a major blow-out. The Moroka boys get even more bad news. Pele conducts a bust and is shocked by what he finds.

Wednesday 11 March

Mazwi decides it’s time to play dirty. Fikile manipulates a journalist into running a story. Jack warns Tau to get his house in order.

Thursday 12 March

The Morokas are floored about a damaging newspaper article. Ayanda bears the brunt of her lover’s anger. Gog’Flo makes a shocking discovery and decides to report it.

Friday 13 March

Lucy begs her friend to back down before she gets hurt. Instead of doing the right thing, Nkaba turns nasty. Boipelo’s good mood sours after her brother’s revelation.

