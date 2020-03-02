‘Generations’ this week: The stalker drama ends with a shocking twist

Monday 2 March

Mrekza knows disaster is looming but doesn’t know how to stop it. Gadaffi is not about to explain himself, least of all to a woman. The stalker drama ends with a shocking twist.

Tuesday 3 March

Cosmo looks on helplessly as his dream falls apart. Tau is furious to learn what the boys tried to hide from him. An ugly confrontation leads to an even uglier catfight.

Wednesday 4 March

Mpho makes a shocking discovery. Things aren’t going very well for the Vumba man. Palesa’s secret is out.

Thursday 5 March

Crazy J gets a nasty surprise at work. Mrekza is shocked to hear what his brother-in-law has come to ask. Fikile finally gets the answer she was so desperate to find.

Friday 6 March

Smanga is stunned that Tau deliberately undermined them. Lucy gets a tongue-lashing for trying to help a friend. Boipelo marks her territory for everyone to see.

