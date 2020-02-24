‘Muvhango’ this week: Will Mulimisi lie for the chief?

Monday 24 February

Everyone feels cornered in the royal house, but Mulimisi says it’s all in the hands of the ancestors. KK’s rush decision puts Matshidiso’s plan in jeopardy. Warona’s lifestyle gives her the attention she has been longing for.

Tuesday 25 February

Tshilidzi confirms to Azwindini that they are related. KK is ready for his death. Warona’s financial woes propel her to do things she never imagined she would do.

Wednesday 26 February

Vho-Masindi’s secret is finally revealed to the royal house. Matshidiso fears KK might discover what made him sick. Warona’s efforts go to waste when she realises she needs more cash.

Thursday 27 February

Mulimisi is caught between a rock and a hard place; will he lie for the chief? Matshidiso and Kutlwano fear that their game is over. Warona is torn apart by a vicious social media troll.

Friday 28 February

Tendamudzimu has dangerous leverage against Azwindini. Matshidiso is literally hanging by a thread when she realises that KK is about to discover something.

