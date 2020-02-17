‘Muvhango’ this week: Nethathe is nowhere to be found

Monday 17 February

The royal house is shaken to the core when Mpho discovers something is missing from the throne room. Matshidiso and Kutlwano take a dim view at Marang snooping around. Warona’s abuse of Kgosi’s kindness lands her in hot water.

Tuesday 18 February

The missing cloak leaves the royal family in shambles, who took it? Matshididso is not ready to lose to Marang, so she manipulates her. Warona is keen on taking a new job on the side.

Wednesday 19 February

Vho-Mukondeleli and Vho-Masindi want the same thing. A new friendship blooms between Matshidiso and Marang. Warona’s new lifestyle is not cheap; she makes plans to keep up.

Thursday 20 February

The strangest thing happens in the royal house, Nethathe is nowhere to be found. KK stumbles during a business meeting; things are getting out of hand. Mbali’s lessons seem to be paying off.

Friday 21 February

Nethathe has deserted the throne and Azwindini gets an unlikely answer from his brother. Apparently Matshidiso is plotting against Marang. Warona receives exciting news, but her new path makes her look insensitive to her counterparts.

