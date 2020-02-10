Azwindini and Mulalo reach an unlikely decision this week on ‘Muvhango’

Monday 10 February

The royal family is stunned by Mulimi’s predictions. KK asks Matshidiso to do the unthinkable. Warona follows her heart, but is it the right decision?

Tuesday 11 February

Azwindini is uneasy with how the royal family is taking Mulalo’s threat. Kutlwano is hit hard by the fact that KK slept with Matshidiso. Warona just made a grave mistake but she is not at the point of admitting it.

Wednesday 12 February

Azwindini and Mulalo reach an unlikely decision. KK fixes all his past mistakes as he wants to go out in peace. Warona’s decision may be a lifetime mistake, but Marang plans to save her.

Thursday 13 February

The royal council does not consider Mulalo’s request. KK is unable to hide his condition as his symptoms are manifesting. Warona realises that she might have made a big mistake by buying an expensive car.

Friday 14 February

Mulalo is warned against pursuing the chieftaincy. Vhakoma exposes herself to the royal house that there’s something wrong with her. Matshidiso worms her way out of a dicey confrontation. Warona’s luck has not yet run out as Kgosi shows her some generosity.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.