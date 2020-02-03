‘Muvhango’ this week: KK’s diagnosis breaks his heart

Monday 3 February

Mulalo destroys the evidence that might get him back to the top. Matshidiso persuades Dr Molefe to keep his eyes on the prize. Warona comes across a very disturbing file, what’s inside?

Tuesday 4 February

Gizara is nearly caught snooping around Vho-Masindi’s old village. It looks like Mulalo is going to dig deeper on what the previous Maine said. KK is falling on Matshidiso’s trap, and he is unaware. The file that Warona was afraid of is actually carrying good news.

Wednesday 5 February

Mpho gets a disturbing vision; apparently the first Maine was right about Mulalo. KK accepts his fate and believes this is not a time to show weakness. Warona starts a new chapter of her life.

Thursday 6 February

Mulimisi learns the truth about the looming black cloud upon the royal house. Kgosi discovers the truth that KK was trying to hide all along. Warona plans to do an upgrade.

Friday 7 February

Teboho pushes Mulalo too far, now they are considering a third Maine. KK’s diagnosis breaks his heart more when he has to explain to his son.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.