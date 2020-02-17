Soapies 17.2.2020 09:25 am

Yvonne receives heartbreaking news this week on ‘Scandal!’

Citizen reporter
Here’s what to expect on ‘Scandal!’ this week.

Monday 17 February

Lindiwe is caught in a dilemma when she comes face to face with the consequences of her decision.

Tuesday 18 February

Gloria discovers that when days are darkest, friends become fewer.

Wednesday 19 February

Yvonne receives heartbreaking news on the eve of her departure.

Thursday 20 February

A runaway boy is nowhere to be found and time is running out.

Friday 21 February

Yvonne makes a radical decision about her future that surprises someone close to her.

