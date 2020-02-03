Quinton discovers concealed information this week on ‘Scandal!’

Monday 3 February

Quinton discovers concealed information and sparks look set to fly.

Tuesday 4 February

Quinton takes a drastic decision.

Wednesday 5 February

A shrewd businessman discovers some valuable information and reaches out to a potential investor.

Thursday 6 February

A face-to-face meeting between two individuals who want to address their past sows the seeds of an unholy alliance.

Friday 7 February

A woman with an agenda is mistrustful of the mover and shaker and he has similar reservations about her.

