Soapies 3.2.2020 09:16 am

Quinton discovers concealed information this week on ‘Scandal!’

Citizen reporter
Quinton discovers concealed information this week on ‘Scandal!’

Picture: etv Scandal/Facebook

Watch ‘Scandal!’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday 3 February

Quinton discovers concealed information and sparks look set to fly.

Tuesday 4 February

Quinton takes a drastic decision.

Wednesday 5 February

A shrewd businessman discovers some valuable information and reaches out to a potential investor.

Thursday 6 February

A face-to-face meeting between two individuals who want to address their past sows the seeds of an unholy alliance.

Friday 7 February

A woman with an agenda is mistrustful of the mover and shaker and he has similar reservations about her.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Quinton is offered a deal this week on ‘Scandal!’ 10.2.2020
Suspected poachers nabbed by KwaZulu-Natal cops 1.2.2020
Euro 2020 format blasted a ‘scandal’ as UEFA deals with draw headache 21.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 