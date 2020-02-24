Soapies 24.2.2020 09:18 am

MaNgcobo falls into Nkunzi’s trap this week on ‘Uzalo’

Citizen reporter
MaNgcobo falls into Nkunzi’s trap this week on ‘Uzalo’

Picture: Uzalo on Facebook

Here’s what to expect this week on ‘Uzalo’.

Monday 24 February

Mazaza makes new demands on her relationship with Sibonelo. Lilly’s snooping around irks Gabisile. Nomcebo’s arrival makes Gabisile fear for the worst.

Tuesday 25 February

MaNgcobo falls into Nkunzi’s latest trap. Sibonelo struggles to tell Nonka what Mazaza has over his head. Mpume takes things to an uncomfortable level with Sbu.

Wednesday 26 February

MaNgcobo’s cloud of love begins to darken. Sbu refuses to listen to the ramblings of a jealous lover. Gabisile is in for a nasty surprise. Nonka unwittingly unearths a sleeping beast.

Thursday 27 February

MaNgcobo does the unthinkable. Gabisile goes away and Mpume challenges Fikile and Sbu’s relationship.

Friday 28 February

Lilly is like a dog with a bone trying to solve the case of Khehla’s disappearance. Mpume makes his intentions clear to Sbu.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sbu betrays Fikile this week on ‘Uzalo’ 17.2.2020
‘Uzalo’ this week: MaNgcobo is forced to tell the truth 10.2.2020
Nkunzi teaches Sibonelo a harsh lesson this week on ‘Uzalo’ 3.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 