MaNgcobo falls into Nkunzi’s trap this week on ‘Uzalo’

Monday 24 February

Mazaza makes new demands on her relationship with Sibonelo. Lilly’s snooping around irks Gabisile. Nomcebo’s arrival makes Gabisile fear for the worst.

Tuesday 25 February

MaNgcobo falls into Nkunzi’s latest trap. Sibonelo struggles to tell Nonka what Mazaza has over his head. Mpume takes things to an uncomfortable level with Sbu.

Wednesday 26 February

MaNgcobo’s cloud of love begins to darken. Sbu refuses to listen to the ramblings of a jealous lover. Gabisile is in for a nasty surprise. Nonka unwittingly unearths a sleeping beast.

Thursday 27 February

MaNgcobo does the unthinkable. Gabisile goes away and Mpume challenges Fikile and Sbu’s relationship.

Friday 28 February

Lilly is like a dog with a bone trying to solve the case of Khehla’s disappearance. Mpume makes his intentions clear to Sbu.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.