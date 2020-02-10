‘Uzalo’ this week: MaNgcobo is forced to tell the truth

Monday 10 February

MaNgcobo’s frustration grows when Nkunzi declines her request. Khehla goes too far, and Nyawo is threatened by Lilly.

Tuesday 11 February

Nkunzi shares his plans with the enemy. Gabisile finds help from an unlikely source, and Fikile gets the job, against Sbu’s wishes.

Wednesday 12 February

MaNgcobo gets the details she needs. Gabisile doesn’t get the desired reaction from Qhabanga, and Sbu fails to change Fikile’s mind.

Thursday 13 February

MaNgcobo is forced to tell the truth. Khehla manipulates Mrs Madlala, and Lilly solves yet another problem with considerable ease.

Friday 14 February

Nkunzi starts an investigation. Khehla pushes Gabisile too far, and Fikile makes a vow to Sbu.

