Nkunzi teaches Sibonelo a harsh lesson this week on ‘Uzalo’

Monday 3 February
Nkunzi uses emotional blackmail to try and neutralise the enemy. Khehla shocks Gabisile with his declaration, and Sbu realises Fikile blames him.
Tuesday 4 February
Sibonelo learns Zekhethelo lied to him. Qhabanga is shocked by Khehla’s threat, and Sbu worries he is losing Fikile.
Wednesday 5 February
Nkunzi resorts to drastic measures to get a message across. Gabisile gets an unpleasant surprise, and Lilly’s first day at work is off to a bad start.
Thursday 6 February
MaNgcobo receives a threat from an unlikely source. Khehla’s new address shocks Gabisile and Qhabanga, and Lilly proves to be better than Nyawo and Mondli.
Friday 7 February
Nkunzi teaches Sibonelo a harsh lesson. Gabisile realises Khehla is a bigger problem than she thought, and Lilly’s instincts get her a promotion.
