Nkunzi teaches Sibonelo a harsh lesson this week on ‘Uzalo’

Picture: Uzalo on Facebook

Here’s what’s coming up ‘Uzalo’ this week.

Monday 3 February

Nkunzi uses emotional blackmail to try and neutralise the enemy. Khehla shocks Gabisile with his declaration, and Sbu realises Fikile blames him.

Tuesday 4 February

Sibonelo learns Zekhethelo lied to him. Qhabanga is shocked by Khehla’s threat, and Sbu worries he is losing Fikile.

Wednesday 5 February

Nkunzi resorts to drastic measures to get a message across. Gabisile gets an unpleasant surprise, and Lilly’s first day at work is off to a bad start.

Thursday 6 February

MaNgcobo receives a threat from an unlikely source. Khehla’s new address shocks Gabisile and Qhabanga, and Lilly proves to be better than Nyawo and Mondli.

Friday 7 February

Nkunzi teaches Sibonelo a harsh lesson. Gabisile realises Khehla is a bigger problem than she thought, and Lilly’s instincts get her a promotion.

