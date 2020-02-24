‘Generations’ this week: The pharmacist makes a chilling confession to Zitha

Monday 24 February

Cosmo is too proud to admit he’s out of his depth. Boipelo pushes Lucy’s buttons without even trying. Jack believes he knows who the stalker is.

Tuesday 25 February

The pharmacist makes it clear he will not be ignored. Tau swears there’ll be no more secrets in his relationship, little does he know. Fikile gets more than she bargained for when she pushes a bit too hard.

Wednesday 26 February

The stalker takes things to the next level. The second Vumba photoshoot gets underway and Crazy J fears the worst. Palesa is taken aback by what Gadaffi wants her to do.

Thursday 27 February

Lucy warns her friend she’s playing with fire. Boipelo sees Cosmo through totally new eyes. The pharmacist makes a chilling confession to Zitha.

Friday 28 February

Fikile is determined to get to the truth no matter the cost. Mpho grows even more suspicious about what his housemate is up to.

