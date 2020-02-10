Zitha proves she is as cold and calculating as ever this week on ‘Generations’

Monday 10 February

Kabisi exploits a situation to his advantage. Jack gets himself tested in his quest to find answers. The pharmacist makes it clear who’s holding all the cards.

Tuesday 11 February

Palesa gets an alarming phone call from her sister. Zitha is forced to play the only card she has left. Lesedi does something drastic to avoid losing her child.

Wednesday 12 February

Crazy J makes a startling discovery upon waking up. Fikile finds out for herself that the truth hurts. Will a bogus doctor with a drug addiction be able to sell a lie?

Thursday 13 February

Jack is shocked when Abeo shows up beaten and bloodied. The pharmacist is playing a dangerous game and loves every minute of it. Palesa witnesses something at Mocha Mamas which prompts her to act.

Friday 14 February

A bouquet of black roses arrives at the Mabaso house. Kabisi’s spiteful behaviour backfires on him. Zitha proves she is as cold and calculating as ever.

