‘Generations’ this week: Mpho is caught with his pants down

Monday 3 February

Mpho is caught with his pants down. Fikile realises she’ll have to up her game in order to keep her man. Zitha’s lies have caught up with her.

Tuesday 4 February

Luke puts his foot in it with Jozi’s most notorious gangster. Mazwi gives Kabisi food for thought but will the elder listen? Crazy J receives a double dose of good news.

Wednesday 5 February

Gadaffi’s gesture leaves no doubt about who the love of his life is. Jack doesn’t like the idea of someone else having control over him. Kgosi can’t resist the charms of his boss’ wily woman.

Thursday 6 February

Will Zondiwe’s warning reach Tshidi in time? Sphe’s revelation leaves her friend more worried than ever. Palesa wishes her mother would stop making problems for her.

Friday 7 February

Fikile overhears something which sets her mind racing. Tau realises kicking a dog while it’s down will get you bitten. Dr Ndlovu’s findings with the hypnotherapy raise red flags.

