Francois makes a shocking revelation this week on ‘Skeem Saam’

Monday 24 February

Leeto and Mokgadi grapple with an earth-shattering secret that Tumishang has left. Kat is stunned when he learns of the supposed lengths Francois went to for the Paris job. Alfred receives good news but is frustrated when he can’t sway Principal his way.

Tuesday 25 February

Tbose acts in a manner that may jeopardise Meikie’s case. Someone overhears a conversation about their lover and collapses. Koloi’s plans for the school trip are wild.

Wednesday 26 February

A former boss sabotages Francois’ France dream. Meikie’s scandal continues to haunt her entire family. Alfred’s decision on their friendship leaves Sthoko both surprised and saddened.

Thursday 27 February

Francois is regretful about the choices he’s made but it’s too late to change anything. Meikie has a plan to keep Leeto and Mokgadi out of Tbose’s new room. The SGB finally makes its choice and someone is not happy.

Friday 28 February

Francois makes a shocking revelation at his surprise farewell party. Meikie changes her tune about Mokgadi and Leeto’s dilemma but it is not well received. Clement is floored when he walks in on Sthoko in a less than ideal situation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.