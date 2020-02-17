‘Skeem Saam’ this week: John gives Meikie an ultimatum

Monday 17 February

Francois manages to land his head on the chopping block. John asks Priest to exorcise Meikie’s demons. Clement is not very happy with Koloi’s antics.

Tuesday 18 February

Francois is stunned when Vivian makes a proposal that someone once warned him about. John gives Meikie an ultimatum when she refuses to do something that might solve their marital issues of late. Mrs Kgomo is caught in a compromising situation at a Turf Hospital ward.

Wednesday 19 February

It seems that the truth about Kelebogile’s whereabouts will never come out. John appeals to Bopape in a manner that infuriates Leeto. Lehasa is more determined than ever to sabotage Francois’ new gig.

Thursday 20 February

The worst happens for Meikie and she fears her fate. Francois’ lover insists that they choose each other. Alfred’s dream is getting more difficult to attain.

Friday 21 February

Botshelo humiliates Meikie. Francois doesn’t respond too kindly to Sifiso’s advice about Vivian. Alfred’s saga to prove that he’s the right person for the trip continues.

