‘Skeem Saam’ this week: Has MaNtuli caused more problems for Meikie?

Monday 10 February

Lehasa does something dramatic that leaves him at odds with Francois. Bopape and Malebana find Leeto’s story about Tumishang a bit too fishy. Noah finds himself in an embarrassing situation before his crush.

Tuesday 11 February

Lehasa is confronted by two chefs at their wits end. Meikie has withheld information from the law but a neighbour tells all. Alfred is tired of Carol’s antics and he tells her as much.

Wednesday 12 February

Francois has a bittersweet victory regarding his resignation. Leeto and Mokgadi’s wedding anniversary is a sombre affair because of the problems the Maputlas are facing. Has MaNtuli caused more problems for Meikie?

Thursday 13 February

Mrs Kgomo arrives at the Maputla house bearing sad news about Tumishang. Two young restaurateurs receive a letter from an officer of the law. Francois’ heart almost stops when someone lets themselves into his pad.

Friday 14 February

Everyone is gobsmacked when a man arrives at Cafe Rovuwa and causes a scene. Leeto and Mokgadi’s Valentine’s Day plans are scuppered by unforeseen events. Clement and Noah have a falling out about the morning plans.

