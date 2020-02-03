Leeto reveals some truths to his family this week on ‘Skeem Saam’

Monday 3 February

Tumishang continues to haunt Leeto’s family. A young chef struggles to submit his resignation letter to his loyal employers. The fact that Meikie has a gun remains a touchy issue for the Maputlas.

Tuesday 4 February

A vulnerable Francois finds himself comforted by someone other than Annabel. The Maputlas are gobsmacked when unexpected guests arrive at their threshold with luggage bags. Carol sees two of her colleagues wrapped in an embrace and gets the wrong end of the stick.

Wednesday 5 February

Peace stands afar from the Maputlas. Lehasa and Cindy are in for a shock when one of their employees drops a bombshell on them. Principal cuts Alfred’s leash even shorter regarding the school trip.

Thursday 6 February

Tumishang continues to be the bane of Mr Kgomo’s existence, even in his hospital bed. Francois has a lot to celebrate and Vivian makes sure of it. Pretty senses chemistry brewing between two educators at Turf High.

Friday 7 February

Leeto is forced to reveal some truths to his family. Alfred is frustrated at Principal who doesn’t reciprocate his confidence about the pending school trip. Lehasa and Francois have a falling out about the latter’s sudden resignation.

