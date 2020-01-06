‘Uzalo’ this week: Sibonelo does the unthinkable

Monday January 6

Nkunzi realises MaNgcobo may just move on again. Khehla’s announcement makes it impossible for Gabisile to enjoy her picnic, and even though Fikile is bored, she won’t go back.

Tuesday January 7

While Nkunzi struggles to get MaNgcobo back, Sibonelo does the unthinkable. Qhabanga makes Khehla feel guilty and Sbu’s plan is thwarted.

Wednesday January 8

A startling discovery turns Nkunzi’s world upside down. Qhabanga and Gabisile find themselves on opposite sides of the fence, and Sbu’s plea falls on deaf ears.

Thursday January 9

Judgment day arrives for Sibonelo. Qhabanga makes a startling confession and Sbu is shocked when he learns what Fikile wants from him.

Friday January 10

MaNgcobo’s announcement breaks Nkunzi’s heart. Sibonelo pays for walking into Khehla’s room without knocking, and Sbu’s good news gets him the biggest reward.

