‘Muvhango’ this week: Gugu is in danger

Monday January 6

Vho-Masindi thinks getting rid of Tshilidzi will solve her troubles. One of the Zikalalas fights for his life after what happened at the imbeleko. Vho-Masindi is unimpressed that Hangwani let Mudi go home with KK.

Tuesday January 7

Vho-Masindi is trapped when she learns that she has a new rival who knows all her secrets. Gugu is in danger and Qhawe expects her to have an entourage accompanying her. Mudi and Kgosi appeal to KK’s soft spot.

Wednesday January 8

Phusuphusu tries to blackmail Vho-Masindi; he has leverage against her. Qhawe comes to Gugu’s rescue but does she want to be rescued? Rendani confides in Imani about her relationship with Mohau.

Thursday January 9

Vho-Masindi’s secret is in danger of being discovered when she realises that Tshilidzi has been talking to the wrong person. Gugu learns some harsh truths about her dad, her family and the tax industry. Rendani talks to Hangwani about relationships, love and marriage.

Friday January 10

Azwindini finds out that Mulalo has been harbouring Phusuphusu, and Vho-Masindi fears that her secret might be exposed. Gugu realises that her father’s legacy is nothing close to what she expected. It seems Rendani wants to take things slow with Mohau, but Mohau begs to differ.

