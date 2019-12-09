‘Days of Our Lives’ revives Stefano DiMera

Three years after his real-life death, NBC soapie Days of Our Lives has decided to revive the character of Stefano DiMera.

The character that was originally played by 87-year-old Joseph Mascolo will now be played by Stephen Nichols, who previously played the role of Steve “Patch” Johnson.

Mascolo died in 2016 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the new storyline, DiMera has “risen from the ashes once again” after undergoing surgery to look like Johnson and will now have to assume his life in order to carry out whatever nefarious plans he has for the people of Salem.

Stefano's eerie return takes everyone by surprise. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/ghIGabF4ip — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 29, 2019

The show is known for its far-fetched storylines involving identity swaps, characters returning from the dead and characters having their memories stolen and stored on floppy disks.

Fans didn’t seem too happy with this idea, however, there are those willing to give it a chance.

????????‍♀️ ???? enough with that whole mess #Days PLEASE and while you’re at it, enough with Hope as ???? Gina!! Her accent is horribly bad; as is the whole “Steffy” — Jeanne ????????‍???????????????? (@Music4Jeanne) November 29, 2019

Lol. I am curious to see where this leads, & I am sure it’ll be entertaining, but Joe Mascolo, may he RIP, will always be the one & only Stefano DiMera! — Susan aka Shoshana (@SusieTVaddict) November 29, 2019

This show has become a major mistake. — Sassy K (@SassyK5577) November 29, 2019

I agree. I love Stephen Nichols but I'm not excited to see him back in such a lame storyline. — ClairwithNoE (@cityclair) November 30, 2019

Have watched this show for 40 years. For the love of God….stop with this Gina crap. Bring Patch back formally. Do a storyline with Patch and Jack being actual brothers (never been done). Create a new villain…or bring back Orpheus not Stefano. Only Joe is Sefano. — Doc Early (@JEarly009) November 30, 2019

Very interested to see what happens. Eventually someone will figure out that Steve is Stefano. Same with Hope being Gina. Then the chips will be removed from their necks. I can't wait! I hope it's John who figures it all out! — Lisa Neuman (@ultrahottie2000) November 29, 2019

According to a recent report by CNBC, the show’s entire cast was released from their contracts last month and the show was set to go on an indefinite hiatus at the end of the month.

Although NBC had not cancelled the soap, they were still in negotiations with Sony to potentially renew the contract and had not yet reached an agreement at the time the news broke.

The soapie is usually shot eight months in advance so there are currently enough episodes to keep the show on television well into 2020.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.