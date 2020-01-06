Lesedi receives devastating news this week on ‘Generations’

Monday January 6

Lesedi receives devastating news. The spark between two friends is clearly still there. Mavusana isn’t done making life hard for Cosmo.

Tuesday January 7

Gog’Flo isn’t about to let an angry mob get the better of her. Luke is floored when a cop asks him to kill someone.

Wednesday January 8

Mrekza intervenes when things get heated between new-found enemies. Crazy J is in trouble again with his baby mamma. Jack finds out something Pele desperately wanted to hide.

Thursday January 9

Lesedi wakes up to a pleasant surprise. Zitha’s disappointed about finding a queue at the pizza place until she sees who’s waiting in line. Not everyone is happy about Cosmo’s big news.

Friday January 10

Palesa’s defensive attitude only heightens the intrigue. Lesedi’s sudden decision leaves Crazy J floored. Ayanda is shaken to hear the reason her friend dropped by.

