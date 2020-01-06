MaNtuli throws a bomb at Sis Ouma this week on ‘Skeem Saam’

Monday January 6

Leeto and Mokgadi are elated when a long time dream of theirs finally comes to fruition. Celia is stunned when she learns of Rachel’s latest stunt relating to her career. Principal is confused by Elizabeth’s indecisiveness.

Tuesday January 7

Vivian has news that knocks Francois’ socks off. Leeto and Noah convince Mokgadi to open up the house in a proper fashion. Mapitsi and Tbose prepare for an important milestone in Pitsi’s life.

Wednesday January 8

Leeto and Mokgadi have their first tiff at their new home. Cindy and Leeto are worried about where Francois’ loyalties lie. MaNtuli throws a bomb at Sis Ouma regarding Koloi.

Thursday January 9

Mokgadi’s expectations are not met as Leeto struggles to maintain boundaries. Koloi is worried that a consequence from December might change his life forever. Francois declines a good offer and someone offers him good advice.

Friday January 10

Love triumphs in the new Maputla home. Francois finds himself in a rather sticky situation. Principal discovers a gem of information.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.